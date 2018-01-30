Top recognition for trust’s apprenticeship programme

A North East NHS apprenticeship programme has been recognised in the prestigious Centrica Top 100 employer list.

The vocational team at Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (NTW) — a provider of mental health and disability services — was selected as having displayed the highest standards of excellence in employing apprentices.

Statistics showed 71 per cent of the apprentices gained a job with the trust and a 20 per cent gained employment elsewhere.

Annette Connor, Vocational Training And Development Manager at NTW, said: “We are delighted to be on the list of top 100 employers.

“We have proved ourselves to be one of the very best workplaces in the country for apprentices to start and build a successful and fulfilling career.

“To be included in the list is a real achievement, and gives formal recognition to organisations who go the extra mile to help their apprentices succeed.”

In gaining a place on this list the trust will gain further recognition for the hard work it puts into the promotion of apprenticeship opportunities, as well as the positive contribution the apprentices and their workplace supervisors make.

The list demonstrates the impact that apprentices can have on an organisation.