Top toilets joy for staff at town pub

A pub in Morpeth is feeling flushed with success after receiving acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets.

The Electrical Wizard in Newmarket, a Wetherspoon establishment, has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors – the highest accolade possible – in this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

They are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision. Authorised inspectors make unannounced visits to hundreds of toilets at sites across the UK.

The facilities are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand-washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Siobhan Hodge, manager of The Electrical Wizard, said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The platinum rating is given only to toilets that are deemed to be of an exceptional standard.

Mike Bone, Loo of the Year Awards 2017 managing director, said: “The Electrical Wizard’s toilets have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well-maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award.”