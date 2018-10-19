Topping out stage for new homes project in Ponteland

Ascent Homes’ latest apartment development, currently under construction in Ponteland, has reached a major milestone.

Contractor Surgo Construction has reached the topping out stage at Hemingway Court – the former library site.

There will be 25 one and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses at the site. There is a high level of interest, with several apartments already reserved.

Ascent Homes expects this interest to increase further when an on-site sales office and show apartment opens later this year, giving people an opportunity to have a sneak peek into the highly anticipated development.

Constructed over two blocks, which are interconnected by a contemporary glazed bridge, the scheme replaces the former Ponteland Library building that was relocated due to Northumberland County Council’s rationalisation of libraries across the county.

Claire Scott, Ascent Homes’ head of sales and marketing, said the feedback received so far has been extremely positive.

She added: “At Ascent Homes, we take great pride in creating schemes that both enhance the local street scene while at the same time deliver what the market needs in terms of quality, price and number.

“I’m confident, thanks to the effort that has gone in at both the design and planning stages, that Hemingway Court ticks all of these boxes and I can’t wait to welcome the first residents who choose to make the development their home.”

Working with a local firm of architects and the residents of nearby Henderson Court, Ascent Homes has worked tirelessly to ensure that Hemingway Court would enhance rather than detract from its local surroundings.

This has been achieved by the creative use of carefully selected materials and the introduction of landscaped grounds to include the planting of new trees along the Thornhill Road elevation of the site.

The new development also includes four discount market sales unit apartments to assist with affordability for those who meet certain eligibility criteria.

Ascent Homes’ first apartment development – The Maltings in Alnwick – won a regional RICS Renaissance Award in the hotly-contested residential development category.

In addition to Hemingway Court, the developer currently has new homes either under construction or in the planning application process across sites in Ellington, Alnwick, Ashington and Blyth.