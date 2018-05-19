Town Hall venue for Ageing Well spring fair

Morpeth’s third Ageing Well Stepping into Spring information fair will take place next Wednesday in the Town Hall.

The event is an opportunity for senior citizens to get information on staying safe and well, as well as finding out about local social activities, and the Ageing Well team from Northumberland County Council will be present.

Representatives from Morpeth’s churches, Alzheimer’s Society, Macmillan Support Services, Age UK, Action on Hearing Loss, Healthwatch Northumberland, Citizen’s Advice, Northumbria Police, Home Instead South East Northumberland, Morpeth Talking Newspaper, Northumberland County Blind Association and the U3A will also be coming along.

The fair will run from 10am until 2pm. There will be free tea, coffee and biscuits, plus homemade cakes for donations to the Contact Morpeth Mental Health charity.