Town opticians’ recycling vision

A Morpeth business is hoping to see the back of used contact lenses being put in the rubbish bin.

R Green and Partners in Bridge Street has announced that it is one of the first optometrists to sign up to a recycling programme for the items.

The service was introduced by Johnson & Johnson. It manufactures the Acuvue range of contact lenses.

While solution bottles are widely recycled, this service recycles the lenses themselves, along with the blister packs and foil used in disposable lenses.

Director Kevin Gray said: “We are happy to receive lenses from any manufacturer and from users who are not currently registered with us, but who want to help reduce plastics waste.

“We would like to remind spectacle wearers that we also collect old, but serviceable, glasses on behalf of Morpeth Lions who sort and clean them to be used in developing countries.”

Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard and Wendy Fail, who wears contact lenses, said they were delighted to support the programme.

Wendy added: “It’s fantastic that R Green and Partners has signed up to the contact lens recycling scheme.

“It shows a real awareness of the need to recycle everyday items that would otherwise be wasted.

“Let’s hope this is the first step in making Morpeth a plastic waste free town and that it will incentivise other local businesses to reduce, re-use and recycle their waste too.”