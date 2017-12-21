Town’s first Christmas Tree Festival

Dozens of residents went along to the very first Morpeth Christmas Tree Festival, which was held in St George’s United Reformed Church.

A three-day event was organised by MS Research and Relief Fund (MSRRF) and a total of £2,735 was raised for the Morpeth-based charity.

Some of the Christmas trees that were on display in St Georges United Reformed Church.

A planning committee of local residents – Barbara Ross, Gillian and Ken Irvine from the church and Dorothy Luke from Morpeth Flower Club – helped the MSRRF team to put together the event.

Members of the public were welcomed into the church to view the eye-catching 24 Christmas trees that were entered by a range of small local businesses and community groups.

Each tree was individually decorated and the unique, home-made decorations perfectly captured the essence of the exhibitor who entered a tree. Last Thursday night was the event preview, with the Mayor of Morpeth Nic Best opening the festival to the public.

Guests were then serenaded with beautiful festive music performed by Ken Irvine and Emma Straughan.

The night was concluded with an auction, which included prizes such as an overnight stay for two at the well-established William de Percy Inn in Otterburn, a signed football by the current Newcastle United football team and the star prize, an iMac Pc with wireless keyboard and mouse included.

This night was ticketed, costing £5 with a glass of wine and mince pie included.

Friday and Saturday were free entry to the public, with refreshments available.

There was a raffle on over all three days, a wish tree that guests could write a message, a wish or a memory of loved ones on and a silent auction on both Friday and Saturday with the chance to bid on some beautiful paintings.

There were also plenty of entertainment and activities for children.

The funds raised from the event will help local fitness instructors and complementary therapists provide free support to people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).