Town selected for Britain in Bloom

Morpeth will once again take part in Britain in Bloom.

The Royal Horticultural Society has revealed the finalists for its national competition in 2019 and the town is among five representatives for the Northumbria region.

In 2018, Morpeth won gold in the town section. It wowed the judges with vibrant planting and community schemes.

It also received a gold award and was the best town category winner in last year’s Northumbria in Bloom.

Led by the team of Morpeth Town Council, Northumberland County Council, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade and Heighley Gate, red, white and blue displays were put in place across the town to mark the centenary of the First World War ending and the Royal Air Force.

Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard said: “Morpeth looked so good during summer last year and there’s no doubt everyone will be delighted to hear that we’re going to enter the Britain in Bloom awards again for this year.

“We were awarded gold last year thanks to the community effort that went into our entry.

“We’ve also got the feedback that stopped us winning the category overall to learn from and hopefully we can apply what we’ve learned to take the best town title.”