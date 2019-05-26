Biker critically injured after A697 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision which left a motorcyclist critically injured.

It happened on the A697 near Longhorsley yesterday afternoon.

At around 1pm, police received a report of a collision between a motorbike and a Nissan X-Trail at the A697 junction with Fieldhead.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and is described as being in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage to contact them

Email any information or footage to 8185@northumbria.pnn.poice.uk or call 101, quoting reference 561250519.