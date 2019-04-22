Crash closes southbound carriageway of the A189 in Northumberland

Police are urging motorists to avoid the A189 near Cramlington after a serious crash has closed the southbound lanes.

Police are this afternoon (Monday) dealing with a collision on the spine road between High Pit and the Moor Farm roundabout.

At 1.10pm, spokesman said: "The southbound carriage is currently closed and diversions are in place. Please avoid the area if possible."

Reports from other motorists who have passed the scene, just past the turn-off to the Northumbria Emergency Care Hospital, say the accident looks 'really bad'.