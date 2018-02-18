Training for a wind turbine-related emergency situation

Ventient Energy hosted a training day for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service at the Sisters wind farm near Widdrington at the beginning of February.

The day was part of Ventient Energy’s health and safety programme. The fire and rescue service team members, pictured with staff from the company, learnt about hazards and rescue techniques in the event of a wind turbine related emergency situation.

Ventient Energy is the third largest generator of onshore wind energy in the UK and its operations also include the North Steads wind farm, which neighbours the Sisters wind farm.