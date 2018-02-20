Training session for county landlords

Landlords in Northumberland are being invited to a series of training events to help them manage their tenancy and property.

The training sessions will be led by Northumberland County Council in association with officials at the National Landlords Association (NLA).

The sessions will cover a range of topics, including landlord safety, handling deposits and how to gain possession of a property.

The first of the courses takes place on Monday, February 26, at Blyth Civic Centre and focuses on landlord safety.

This one-day course will cover the essentials in ensuring landlords are providing a safe property to tenants.

Officials say there are limited spaces and the price per person is £95.

Anyone interested in securing a place should email privatesectorhousing@northumberland.gov.uk

These courses are said to be a great way for landlords to network and get up to speed on some of the key topics within the private rented sector.

The council also hosts a number of landlord forums every year. The next forum will be the South East Northumberland Forum, which will be held on Tuesday, June 26.

It will be followed by the Countywide Landlords Forum on Thursday, October 11, at Morpeth Rugby Club.

Anyone who wants more information on future courses and events should go to www.northumberland.gov.uk/landlords#privaterentedsectoraccreditationscheme