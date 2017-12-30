Transport body moves a step closer

The House of Lords has approved regulations for Transport for the North to become the first sub-national transport body in England.

A motion will now be considered in the House of Commons on Wednesday, January 10.

If it receives the green light, this will give the organisation the all-clear to enact statutory status for the new financial year.

Transport for the North has secured the support of all 56 local authorities from across the North of England for its draft regulations.

Statutory status would ensure that the organisation’s plans are formally considered by Government when taking decisions about transport investment in the area.

It is due to launch its draft Strategic Transport Plan for consultation on Tuesday, January 16. This ambitious plan will provide an evidence-based framework for transport investment in the North of England over the next 30 years.