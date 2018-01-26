New marketing campaign for Newcastle Airport is flying high

A new marketing campaign has been launched by Newcastle International Airport.

The award winning airport has created the multi-channel That’s Why I Fly From Newcastle, which will run across the North East, Scottish Borders, Cumbria and Yorkshire until March.

The campaign aims to highlight the airport’s unique selling points, including its friendly staff, low queuing times, punctual flights and multitude of exciting destinations through a range of radio, press, outdoor, digital advertising and social media.

For the first time, Newcastle Airport has also launched its own television advert, which premiered on Border TV on Boxing Day.

Nick Jones, Chief Executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “Having recently placed fifth in a list of happiest airports in the world and been named Airport of the Year for the North of England, there are clearly so many reasons our passengers choose to fly from Newcastle and that’s exactly what we wanted to capture with this campaign.

“The campaign showcases our unique personality as the North East’s largest airport, the fantastic services we offer and the wide variety of great destinations passengers can fly to, and I’m incredibly proud of it.

“As the airport continues to grow and passengers continue to travel here from further afield, it’s vital that our messaging is delivered right across the wider catchment area, which is where our brilliant advert on Border TV and our advertising activities across Yorkshire come in to play.

“This really has been a brilliant campaign to launch.”