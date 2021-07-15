Travellers in Northumberland told to expect school holiday hold-ups due to bridge works

Work is due to start on the Klondyke Under Bridge, on the A189, at Cramlington, on Monday, July 19.

From Monday, maintenance work is due to start on the Klondyke Under Bridge, on the A189, at Cramlington.

The road is expected to remain open throughout, meaning families will still be able to use it for any trips and getaways during the holiday period, but selected lanes are due to be closed at set points.

“The refurbishment of the Klondyke Bridge on the A189 spine road is undertaking concrete repairs and waterproofing,” said Paul Jones director of local services and housing at Northumberland County Council. “That’s quite a significant activity and it does impact on the Spine Road itself, so we’re undertaking that during the school holidays, because at least that way we get the least disruption to the travelling public.

“Works will be commencing on July 19 and lasting for approximately seven weeks, and we are keeping the A189 open during that period, but it will be on a contraflow system.”

Mr Jones was speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of the Ashington and Blyth Local Area Council.

During the works, the northbound carriage is expected to be shut for three weeks, with traffic diverted in the southbound lanes, with closures reversed for the final four weeks of the scheme.

Plans for strengthening and refurbishment of the bridge were announced in 2019 as part of the county council’s Local Transport Plan, at a cost of £500,000.