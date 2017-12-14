TREE: Difficult to emulate work

Over a period of many years, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade has sourced, supplied and erected the annual Christmas tree.

This has always been done on our behalf by our member Malcolm Stawart, to whom we have always been very grateful. Malcolm has indicated that 2017 is his last year and on behalf Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade, I would like to express our thanks for all his work and all his efforts over the years.

Malcolm has been assisted by a number of organisations within the town during that time and I would like to thank all of them also. This year’s tree is possibly the biggest and the best and it may be difficult to emulate next year.

I can confirm we will have a new team for 2018 who will certainly do their best.

George Williams

Chairman, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade