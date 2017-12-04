TREE: Help has been appreciated

Once again, we would like to say a big thank you to the Blagdon Estate for providing the Morpeth town centre Christmas tree, and to Michael Leslie, who is the head woodman and responsible for felling the tree, transporting and pick-up.

We would also like to express our thanks to Saunders Waste Management, which came up trumps at very short notice to supply a suitable vehicle.

The driver Mark Purvis did a first class job and we are very grateful for all he did to place the tree in position in front of the Clock Tower.

As this is the last year I will be organising the tree for Morpeth, I would like to take this opportunity to give my grateful thanks to everyone who has helped in this process over the years.

Your help has been greatly appreciated.

Malcolm Stawart

Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade