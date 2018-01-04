Tree works to close off street to traffic and pedestrians

Dacre Street in Morpeth will be closed to traffic and pedestrians at a certain time of day for a few days from Monday, January 15.

Following a review of the trees that it is responsible for in this area, Northumberland County Council will be carrying out some essential works.

Four of the 11 mature trees on the street will have to be felled due to disease and the stumps will be removed along with the stumps of two other previously removed trees.

Essential pruning work will also take place on some of the remaining trees. Six new trees will then be planted.

These works mean that Dacre Street will be closed to traffic and pedestrians between 8.30am and 3.30pm from January 15, potentially until Friday, January 19.

Extra resources are being allocated, so it is hoped the job can be completed in less than the five days scheduled.

Road traffic and pedestrians will be able to use either Howard Terrace to the north or Stanley Terrace to the south and diversion routes will be signposted.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “I’m sorry this work will cause traffic disruption, but it is necessary to shut the road on safety grounds.

“I’d also like to assure residents and visitors that we will be planting similar trees in the street, which will preserve the character of the area as an attractive tree-lined avenue.”

The Dacre Street car park will be accessible during part of the week.