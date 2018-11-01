TRIBUTE: More stories yet to be told?

Well done to Widdrington Station and Stobswood Parish Council for the tribute to the late James Bulmer Johnson VC.

Given the centenary of the end of the First World War, it continues to be important to acknowledge the heroism and sacrifice of those who served in wars in the past.

It’s interesting to hear stories that I hadn’t heard before.

I wonder how many other people who were born in this area and won major medals in wars have stories that haven’t been told, stories that will have been passed down, perhaps, through a family, but not discussed outside the family?

It was a curious way to launch a major change in bin collection days in the press with a signpost to Northumberland County Council’s website and the advice that if people are affected, they will get a new collection calendar in the post.

Whether the calendar will arrive before the change in schedule begins, we shall see.

Preparing for bin collection day is something of a collective responsibility for residents of Northbourne Avenue so someone will, no doubt, have been on the county council’s website by now.

Wheelie bins taking a more prominent position in the back lane on a different day may provide a clue.

The world would be a duller place if we all spoke the same.

A large number of people have moved into Northumberland from other parts of the county, and indeed the world, and even in 2018 it’s fun to have to explain the range of dialects in the county.

‘Morpethian’ has its own quirks, as does the language of other communities, but there are enough people who understand the link between language and the cultural identity of a place to ensure this patchwork of dialects in the county continues.

There are a range of ways of finding the meaning of a word, then talking to someone to understand the context behind it so that old words blend in with new in standard conversation.

Robert Pollard

Morpeth