Tributes paid after death of Northumberland county councillor

Tributes have been paid to Labour councillor Bernard Pidcock, who died today.

Coun Pidcock, who represented the Holywell ward on Northumberland County Council, was married to Mary. Their daughter Laura is Labour MP for North West Durham.

Laura, shadow minister for business, energy and industrial strategy, said he was more than her dad, he was her best friend.

In a message on her Facebook page today, she wrote: 'This morning, my beautiful dad died, we were all by his side. He was so much more than a dad, he was my best friend and comrade.

'He was a dedicated servant to others and the pursuit of socialism, even after his last breath his organs went to sustain the life of people he never met. We will continue the fight he dedicated his life to. I am heartbroken.'

In a message on its Facebook page, Northumberland Labour Group said: '‪It is with great sadness that we share the news Cllr Bernard Pidcock has died. Truly inspirational, decent, honest and hard working Labour County Councillor who was proud and passionate in service to the communities of Northumberland especially his ward Holywell. '

Coun Pidcock, who lived at Seaton Delaval, was vice chair (planning) on the county council's Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Council and a member of the disputes panel , Fire and Rescue Service; family and children's services OSC,; LGPS local pension board; licensing and regulatory committee; licensing committee,; local area councils’chairs briefing,; safeguarding and corporate parenting group; standing advisory council on religious education; strategic planning committee; and the VCS liaison group.

A former manager of Blyth Valley Citizens Advice Bureau, he had also been a district councillor in Blyth Valley, a parish councillor and a member of the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority.