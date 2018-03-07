Tributes to teen found dead in city centre canal

Tributes have been paid to a Ponteland teenager after he was found dead in a canal.

Charlie Pope, a student at Manchester University, was last seen in the city two hours after leaving a nightclub on March 1.

The 19-year-old’s body was found the next day after an underwater search of Rochdale Canal.

Charlie left Ponteland High School in 2017 after securing grade As in economics, psychology and sociology A-Level courses. He mentored younger students in the school and volunteered at an old people’s home, as well as coaching youth cricket.

Ponteland High headteacher Kieran McGrane said it was Charlie’s desire to try and understand inequalities in the world that led to his chosen degree of economics and philosophy.

He added: “It was dreadful to hear the tragic news of Charlie’s death.

“He was a valued member of our school for a number of years and always conducted himself in a mature and considerate manner.

“He was a lovely young man with an easy way about him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie’s parents and his elder brother, Joe, and younger sister, Daisy, at such a difficult time.”