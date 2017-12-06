Turf cutting to mark start of school build

Pupils and councillors recently joined the team from Galliford Try at an official event to mark the start of building work on the new Darras Hall Primary School.

The company is the official contractor for the £5.8million project, which will see a two-form entry primary school building created to replace the school’s existing building.

The new school, which will be completed in time for the start of the new academic year in September 2018, follows the decision by Northumberland County Council to re-organise most of the schools in the area to a primary and secondary system of education.

Coun Wayne Daley, deputy leader and cabinet member for children’s services at the local authority, said: “We want every child in Northumberland to have the best possible educational opportunities and this investment will help to provide the best possible learning environment.”

Cliff Wheatley, managing director of Galliford Try in the North East and Yorkshire, said: “We look forward to working with the county council to provide the high-quality new buildings these children deserve.”