Two conundrums for fund-raising club

MORPETH LIONS CLUB

Here are two conundrums with relatively easy answers.

When is Morpeth Lions Club not Morpeth Lions Club?

The answer is when it becomes a registered charity in its own right.

Recently, due to Charity Commission changes, each Lions Club, instead of being covered by the national organisation’s charity status, has been obliged to register separately.

So now Morpeth Lions Club becomes The Lions Club of Morpeth — registered charity number 1175272.

Hopefully, this will not cause any confusion, and in view of its 45-year history, the members will still be thought of as Morpeth Lions.

The next question is when are Morpeth Lions not Morpeth Lions?.

The answer to this one is when the members give support to another charity.

Recently, the members turned out on a bitterly cold Saturday to help the Marie Curie organisation that gives so much help in our region to cancer patients.

Nationally, the Lions organisation has undertaken a commitment of at least three years to help with Marie Curie’s Daffodil Appeal.

On that basis, the Newcastle-based fund-raising organiser asked if the Lions would help out with a street collection they had arranged, hosted at Superdrug.

Thirteen members volunteered, and with helpers Ian Nelson and Alison Mills, collected a magnificent total of £759.74 from a generous public, who obviously are pleased to help the wonderful charity.

The Lions Club of Morpeth only has one street collection a year so whilst you might recognise a Morpeth Lion collecting on the streets, the club is not usually collecting for the benefit of the funds it distributes.

The Marie Curie collection took place on December 2 as part of the charity’s annual Christmas collections, which encourage people to make a donation to support people with a terminal illness.

Money raised from the collections helps Marie Curie nurses to provide more free care to people with terminal illnesses in their own homes and at the Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle.

Christine Carruthers, Community Fund-raiser, said: “Thank you to everyone in Morpeth who has supported Marie Curie and this year’s Christmas collections.

“From our brilliant volunteer collectors, and to everyone who gave what they could to support people with a terminal illness, I want to say a big, heartfelt thank you.

“The Christmas collections are vital in helping Marie Curie to nurse people with terminal illnesses in their final hours and everyone’s support will make a real difference.”

Marie Curie is the UK’s leading charity for people with any terminal illness, delivering expert hands-on care, emotional support, research and guidance.