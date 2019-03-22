Two litter blitzes in town on same day

Two Morpeth Litter Blitz group litter-picks are taking place on Sunday.

The meeting location and time for the first one is St Aidan’s Church, Shields Road, Stobhill, at 11.45am.

This blitz, targeting the Stobhill estate area and around the A192, will start at noon and is scheduled to end at 1.30pm.

St James car park in Wellway is the meeting location for the second blitz. Those taking part are asked to be there for 2.15pm in advance of the 2.30pm start.

It will be targeting areas north of Morpeth and is scheduled to finish at 4pm. It is recommended that people come to this litter-pick with access to transport.

Both blitzes are supporting the Great British Spring Clean initiative, which is promoted by Keep Britain Tidy.

Morpeth group leader Dai Richards – who won the Keep Britain Tidy #LitterHeroes Award in February for his work as a Keep Britain Tidy ambassador – said: “Looking around the town, our efforts in 2018 and last month are helping to make our town less cluttered with litter.

“Last month, a team of 20 collected 61 large black bags and further work completed in the following week by two group members cleared a further 84 bags of litter from the Morpeth Northern Bypass – I am sure drivers have noticed the difference.

“Morpeth is definitely getting cleaner, but we still have much to do to help our town and the wildlife and their environment.

“We are not expecting people to support both blitzes, but if people can come and support one of the blitzes could they contact me either by my mobile on 07850 743636 or my email address dai_richards@btinternet.com as I need people to register with me to ensure that I have equipment available for them on the day.”