UNIT: Change is ‘significant’

Support for the petition asking for a consultation about moving the Whalton unit from a self-contained unit to a ward in Wansbeck General Hospital is growing.

We now have around 2,000 signatures between our online and paper petitions.

The paper one can be signed at the Age UK shop in Morpeth, the former Morpeth Herald shop in Newgate Street and The Office pub.

We would like to thank all of the holders of the paper petition for their time and support.

There will also be an opportunity to sign the paper petition this coming Saturday on the streets of Morpeth, between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

There was a meeting of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, March 26. This was well attended by the public and references were made to the campaign during the meeting.

A number of pertinent questions were asked, which was encouraging.

It was admitted that it was proving difficult to provide like-for-like accommodation in Wansbeck, for example gym facilities for rehabilitation and rooms for inter-disciplinary meetings.

Concerns were raised about what could be seen as a pattern of ‘temporary’ closures becoming permanent after time had passed.

It was conceded that the change of service is ‘significant’, which is the NHS’s own trigger for a public consultation to take place.

As the review is scheduled to be concluded by the end of the month, we had hoped to be able to report something more concrete.

However, we are encouraged by the concession about a consultation, and trust that it will appear in the minutes of the meeting.

Barbara Ross, Chris Hall, Jan Clarke

Whalton Unit Campaign