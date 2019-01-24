UNIT: Petition shows your support

We are pleased to provide an update on our campaign for a public consultation on the future of the Whalton Unit.

The online petition has now reached 1,000 signatures, which is extremely heartening and shows widespread support from the public.

There are paper petitions with the Age Concern shop and The Muscle Clinic in Morpeth, and we plan to take more petitions to other venues. It would be really helpful if readers would pass this information to those who do not use Facebook so they can make their views known.

We had a successful morning of campaigning at Lancaster Park on Thursday in the snow and were encouraged by the support we received. Almost everyone we spoke to knew about our campaign.

We are pleased that the Methodist Church office is continuing to make the community aware of our petition.

We have also approached all Morpeth town councillors asking them whether they support the call for transparency and consultation.

We have received responses from Alison Byard (Lib Dem, Morpeth Stobhill), Les Cassie (Lib Dem, Morpeth North), Kate Holmes (Conservative, Kirkhill), Andrew Tebbut (Lib Dem, Kirkhill) and Joan Tebbutt (Lib Dem, Kirkhill).

It is disappointing that only five out of 15 of our representatives have so far taken the time to reply, but good to know that all of those who did are supportive of their voters being consulted and informed about the potential closure of a valuable resource for the town.

We had hoped to be able to inform residents of the views of their councillors, but this has not been possible. Hopefully more will reply during this coming week and we will be able to report back via the Morpeth Herald.

If you, or anyone you know, are having difficulty with transport to the ‘temporary’ home of the WU at Wansbeck General Hospital, you can arrange a free taxi by calling 01670 529108.

Sir James Mackey, Chief Executive of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, has agreed to meet us, but so far has not provided an appointment to do so.

We will keep you informed about progress as it happens.

Barbara Ross, Jan Clarke and Chris Hall

Whalton Unit campaign