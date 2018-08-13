University visit for budding scientists

A group of Ponteland High School sixth formers visited the chemistry department of Newcastle University before the end of term.

The day began with a lecture about chemical spectroscopy and this was followed by a tutorial in which the students had a number of problems to solve.

They were able to visit the teaching laboratories and experience an undergraduate organic synthesis practical.

Ponteland High chemistry teacher Stephen Oliver said that this work will help support each student’s understanding of the concepts covered in the school’s own A-Level chemistry course.

In addition, there were three short talks looking at some of the courses available at university – with chemical engineering and pharmacy, as well as chemistry, being discussed.

The Ponteland group, pictured above, was particularly interested in the opportunity to spend a year in industry or abroad as part of their future university courses.