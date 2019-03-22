Update from Whalton Unit campaigners

Campaigners now have in excess of 1,800 signatures and more than 400 letters for Morpeth’s county councillors in relation to the Whalton Unit.

The 30 beds at the inpatient ward, which delivers specialist rehabilitation for frail older patients, temporarily moved from a facility in Morpeth to Ward 8 at Ashington’s Wansbeck General Hospital in December, with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust saying the decision was taken to ensure that staffing is as resilient as possible for winter.

A statement from the campaigners, who are calling for a full public consultation about its future, included the following: ‘We were not out in Morpeth last Saturday because of the bad weather, but we expect be out in Morpeth this coming Saturday, so if you would like to sign a letter, you can do so then.

‘You can sign the paper petition in The Office pub. Please tell friends and relatives they can sign in person if they want to support the campaign, but do not use social media.

‘We have been contacting the mayoral candidates for North of the Tyne, with one left to contact.’