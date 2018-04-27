Useful funding for employment service

A Morpeth-based social enterprise that provides employment, skills and training opportunities for disadvantaged people has received more than £8,000 from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The funding for Northumberland Community Enterprise Ltd (NCEL) has come from the trust’s Coalfields Community Investment Programme.

NCEL will use the £8,840 grant to continue to deliver an employability programme, with the intention of tackling worklessness and digital and social exclusion throughout the local community.

It will be delivered for three days a week over the next 12 months and includes one-to-one and group work support sessions, all of which will be run by a qualified member of staff.

IT support, interview training, careers advice, CV writing and other training opportunities will be provided.

Volunteering opportunities are also available through NCEL, which is located in Stobhill, giving people who need support the chance to gain new skills in a real work environment.

Centre manager Brooke Burgess said: “Breaking the long-term cycle of worklessness and unemployment can be incredibly difficult. However, the funding received from the trust will help us to tackle these problems head-on.

“Through our one-to-one and group sessions, we aim to ensure that all members of our community are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively apply and prepare for finding work, education or training and ultimately reach their potential.”

Head of operations (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Andy Lock, said: “The projects that NCEL deliver have an invaluable impact on the local community – helping to break the cycle of long-term worklessness.

“Skills and training go a long way to supporting people into finding sustainable employment.”