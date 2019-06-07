Useful items to help attract wildlife

Barratt Homes has helped Stobhillgate First School in Morpeth learn about the importance of protecting wildlife in their local area and making their gardens more wildlife-friendly.

The housebuilder also gifted the pupils wildlife kits to transform their outdoor spaces and it now has packs available at the sales office for the community to come and collect.

The items donated by the team from Barratt Homes’ South Fields development, which is located near the school, included a bat box, three bird feeders, wildflower seeds and bird feed packs.

Becky Mortimer, sales manager at South Fields, said: “We had great fun with the pupils and we’re really pleased to have had the opportunity to inspire them to take simple steps towards implementing a wildlife-friendly environment.”

Stephanie Taylor, class teacher at Stobhillgate First School, said: “We’d like to thank Barratt Homes for gifting us the wildlife-friendly garden kits and accessories, and teaching the pupils about the importance of protecting wildlife.”

Pictured are Barratt Homes sales adviser Claire Clifford with Stobhillgate pupils Caleb, Holly, Lillia, Jenny, Megan and John.