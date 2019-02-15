Useful tips for kids to prevent dog bites

A veterinary nurse who works in Morpeth has drawn on her own experience to create a presentation on dog safety for children.

Ellie Carcamo was bitten in the face by a dog showing no outwardly aggressive signs a few years ago. She needed stitches down the side of her nose, but thankfully it has healed well.

Now a mum to two-and-a-half-year-old Max, she is passionate about educating children on identifying dogs that may bite and how to approach dogs they have not met before.

Ellie – who works at Vets4Pets Morpeth, which is inside the Morpeth branch of Pets at Home – has contacted schools, groups and clubs.

Rainbows groups in Morpeth and Ashington and The Nursery at Whitehouse Farm are among the places where she will give her presentation.

She said: “I bent down to reassure a rescue dog who was nervous, but did not seem aggressive. However, she bit me on the side of my face.

“Most children will usually pick up or stroke a dog whatever the situation. As well as showing children what they should and shouldn’t do if they approach or are approached by a strange dog from a parent’s perspective, I decided to create the 20-minute PowerPoint presentation to help dogs as I don’t want them to be put to sleep for biting a child just because they were nervous.

“With support from Vets4Pets, the useful tips, such as asking them to follow the Be a Tree – Be a Stone advice, can help kids avoid getting bitten.”

To ask Ellie to do the presentation at your school, group, or club, call 01670 500670. Groups and clubs can also call this number to arrange a guided tour of the Vets4Pets Morpeth premises.