Varied walk proves popular with all ages in the society

Morpeth Footpaths Society

An unseasonably mild start to 2019 was enjoyed by Morpeth Footpaths Society members on our first meet of the year.

Starting from Stannington, the 5.7-mile walk looped around fields and woodland to reach the River Blyth at the elegant Bellasis Bridge.

Crossing the bridge, which dates from the 13th century, we made our way to Make Me Rich Farm. As well as being the production unit for the Northumberland Cheese Company, the buildings house an excellent café, of which our hungry walkers took full advantage.

From there, the route took us into the Blagdon Estate and followed permissive footpaths via Boghouse Farm and New Kennels, back to Stannington.

This varied walk proved popular with everyone, from eight-year-olds to over 70s.

The next walk is on Sunday, February 10, when we will be meeting for an eight-mile (four hours) circular walk from Morpeth to Bothal.

For more details, visit www.morpethfootpathssociety.weebly.com or see our Facebook page.