Venue putting town on map for antiques and collectables

Northumberland Auction House in Morpeth is going from strength to strength since it opened last August.

It has helped to once again put the town on the map for antiques and collectables – with people bidding from as far away as the USA and Australia.

In December, the business was expanded further with the opening of Louis’ Coffee House and Cakery within the Grade II-listed auction house.

Both are run by the Trueman family, who are Morpeth residents. Kathryn Trueman is best known for her successful bridal business, which she is retiring from in May to concentrate full-time on the auction house and coffee shop.

Also involved is her husband Graham, who brings years of antiques experience, and son Adam Barr, the resident auctioneer.

Those familiar with Morpeth will know that both businesses are located in what was formally Louis Johnson Auctioneers.

The Louis’ Coffee House and Cakery pays tribute to the late Louis Johnson, who was well-respected in the Morpeth and Northumberland business communities. He died in 2012.

“With our global reach growing through live streaming our auctions online, it’s the local people coming together in the auction room that spurs us on,” said Mr Trueman.

Coffee and food items are sourced from the county and North East region.

The next auction at the venue will take place on Saturday. For more information, call 01670 517111.