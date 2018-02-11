VETERANS: Searching for comrades

On behalf of the North of England branch of Korean Veterans, thank you for your help in the past with regards to tracing veterans of the Korean War.

I have received inquiries seeking two veterans who served in A Company The Duke of Wellingtons Regiment in Korea, Willy Hall and Mick McCracken, friends of the late Lewis Conroy.

I would be very pleased if anyone who knows of their whereabouts or any other veteran in your area could contact me.

Ken Keld

2 Penton Road

Cayton

Scarborough O11 3TQ

kenkeld@gmail.com