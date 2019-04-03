VIDEO: Gearing up to focus on health

Schools in Northumberland are currently taking part The Big Pedal, a national initiative aimed at improving health while reducing traffic congestion at the school gates.

Pupils, parents and staff are being encouraged to do their journeys by bike or scooter, or by walking.

Mark Tweedie and a group of Chantry Middle School pupils pictured by Jane Coltman at The Big Pedal launch.

They are also asked to log them on The Big Pedal website – bigpedal.org.uk – for its daily statistics and rankings.

Chantry Middle School in Morpeth is among those taking part and PE teacher Kate Scott said: “Our children really enjoy this initiative and it’s great to see so many of them walking to school or arriving on their bikes and scooters.”

"It's an excellent way to promote a healthy lifestyle."

The scheme is organised by national cycling charity Sustrans and supported by Active Northumberland and Northumberland County Council.

Mark Tweedie, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “The Big Pedal is a fantastic way to encourage more children to cycle, walk or scoot instead of taking the car.

“We all know that this is great for our environment and our health.”