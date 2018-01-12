VIDEO: John’s hair-raising activity for good cause

There was a like mother, like son approach to a family’s latest fund-raising for the Freeman Hospital’s Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF).

On January 8, 2008, Jayne Esther Kerswell was born with a complex heart condition. She died at just 11 days old.

The boy done good: John Kerswell had his head shaved in memory of his sister Jayne and to raise funds for CHUF. Pictures and video by Jane Coltman.

Her parents, Andrew and Margaret Kerswell, have done a range of activities to bring in money for CHUF over the last decade and two years ago,

Margaret did a charity head shave on what would have been Jayne Esther’s eighth birthday.

Their son John decided to follow suit and the eight-year-old had his head shaved on Monday, what would have been his sister’s 10th birthday, during a special assembly at the school he attends – Pegswood Primary School.

This latest activity under the heading Jayne Esther for CHUF has raised more than £200 so far, with more donations to come.

Proud parents Margaret and Andrew with John Kerswell before the head shave.

Margaret said: “John told me in March or April that he wanted to do what I did in 2016 and have his head shaved in memory of the sister he never met.

“He was determined to grow his hair from then and he refused to get it trimmed, even during the hot days in the summer.

“I then spoke to his school’s headteacher, Andrew Waterfield. He was very supportive and said the school would organise a special assembly for the head shave.

“We’re all very proud of John. He has the heart the size of a lion and he is so pleased with how much money has been raised.

John had his head shaved by Claire Humphrey of No5 Barbershop in Pegswood.

“He now just needs to get used to having no hair in the cold weather.

“He would like to do it again in the future and start earlier so he has enough hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust charity.

John also has two brothers – Peter, 13, and Mark, five.

To make a donation online, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/margaret-kerswell1

