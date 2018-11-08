VIDEO: New Christmas tree for town after furore

Morpeth now has a Christmas tree ‘to be proud of’ after there were dozens of complaints about the one put up at the weekend.

The tree installed in front of the town’s Clock Tower on Sunday had been donated to the Chamber of Trade at the last minute because its usual supplier was unable to provide one.

Bryan Winn, left, and Ken Brown with the new Morpeth Christmas tree behind them. Pictures and video by Jane Coltman.

But many angry comments were posted on social media, with one saying it was ‘disgusting for Morpeth’.

Events manager Colin Scrowther tweeted: ‘That’s pathetic! Half the size and where’s the other half?’

The Chamber, which sources a tree every year for the town, acknowledged that this year’s specimen wasn’t the best and an appeal for support went out on social media from Morpeth Town councillor Rachael Hogg.

Electrician Bryan Winn contacted another business that his company – Winn Electrical Services – carries out electrical work for and they were happy to provide a tree for the town.

The tree that was put up in front of the Clock Tower on Sunday.

The Jewson Ltd Morpeth branch arranged for the tree to be transported to Morpeth and it was installed yesterday morning.

Chamber of Trade chairman Ken Brown said: “We realised the tree was less than perfect and it’s great that an alternative was sourced quickly to replace it, so hopefully everyone in the town will be happy with the new tree.

“As well as Bryan Winn and the Jewson Morpeth branch, we’re grateful to the town council for being flexible in allowing us to install the tree today (Wednesday) as we couldn’t do it on Sunday because of the Remembrance service and parade.

“I’d also like to thank the donor of the original tree as we did think at one point we might not have a tree at all this year.

“A lot of people asked about the tree that was replaced and again the community has come together to find a solution.

“It will be trimmed, re-shaped and installed at Stobhillgate First School. This will save the school the cost of buying one which is fantastic.”

Coun Hogg added: “I was happy to co-ordinate the community efforts to source a tree that residents can be proud of and will be a real focal point over the coming weeks.”

The video includes edited footage of the new tree being put in place.