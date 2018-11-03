VIDEO: The moment Fenwick's magical Christmas window is unveiled

Thousands of people gathered on Northumberland Street in Newcastle for the grand unveiling of the 2018 Fenwick Christmas window last night.

And the much-anticipated tradition of dressing the store's famous windows in a festive theme did not disappoint as there were gasps and cheers from the huge crowd when the curtains were dropped.

They revealed this year's theme which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Raymond Briggs' The Snowman, which was first published in 1978.

The display attracts thousands of visitors from all over the North East and beyond every year.

The Snowman-themed Christmas window at Fenwick's in Newcastle.