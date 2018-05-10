Village will soon have a community garden

Work has started on what will become a colourful addition to Pegswood.

The community garden on a plot of land at the junction of Front Street and Longhirst Road will also reflect the coal mining and brickworks history of the village.

Pegswood Community Garden design by Sean Murray.

Pegswood Parish Council has been working with the award-winning gardener Sean Murray, of Garden Narratives, over the past year and contractors PH Partnership will carry out the works.

After Mr Murray’s designs received a overwhelmingly positive response from residents, the local authority managed to achieve the required funding from a range of sources.

Council chairman Paul Williams said: “This is a project that we’ve been talking about for some time now – thanks to the village organisations and Welbeck Estates, which have been extremely supportive of our plans.

“Thanks must go to our clerk and assistant clerk, who have worked tirelessly to get nearly half of the project funded from outside the parish, and Sean has done an amazing job.

“This community garden is intended to inform people of our history, while providing a great focal point for residents today and into the future.

“We really hope that work will be finished ahead of the Summer Fayre on July 14.”

The design includes 24 oak sleepers, reflecting the 24 fathoms depth of the first coal shaft that was sunk in the village, and the themed flowers will include iris coal seams and canary bird roses.

A retaining wall will use rubble from a number of old buildings in the village and there will be as many Pegswood bricks within the garden as possible.

Mr Murray said: “We have been working on this for a long time and hopefully residents will enjoy it and use the section that will be established for a community space.”

Part of the scheme is a replacement tree in memory of Gordon Johnstone, as this has become a focal point at Christmas time for people to remember their loved ones.

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery, who was at the construction start event last Friday, said: “This is a great community effort, with the parish council showing dedication and commitment to put this together, and I’m looking forward to seeing the completed garden.”

Contributions were secured from the Big Lottery Fund, Northumberland County Council, Muckle LLP and Enviro Property Partners.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services at the county council, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this exciting scheme and I’m sure it will be something that Pegswood residents will value highly.”