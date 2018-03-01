Virgin Trains East Coast - 'Don't travel today if you've booked a ticket'

Virgin Trains East Coast is advising customers, who are booked to travel to or from destinations in Scotland and north of Newcastle, not to travel today.

Virgin Trains East Coast has announced that trains will not run between Newcastle and Edinburgh for the remainder of the day. Dunbar will not be served.

There may be some short notice cancellations or delays to services so please check your journey before you travel.

Customers who were booked to travel today may defer their travel, and tickets will be valid on any service tomorrow.

Travel restrictions have also been lifted across all of their services today. This means that if you are booked to travel on a Virgin Trains East Coast service today, you may travel on an earlier or later service than booked. Your ticket will be vaild on Great Northern services between London and Peterborough.

Virgin Trains East Coast added: 'We’re currently working with Network Rail and monitoring weather conditions over the coming hours. We’ll keep you posted regarding any further changes to our timetable. We’d like to remind all of our customers to take extra care over the next few days in the snow and icy conditions.'

Click here for more information.