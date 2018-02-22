VISION: Have to think long-term

I like the idea of Amnesty International’s Suffragette Spirit map of the UK.

Whatever you may think of the Suffragettes fighting for improvements in women’s rights all those years ago, there are plenty of positive female role models who, in their daily life, stand up for women’s issue in 2018.

We shall see how many accept the recognition of their peers and are included on the map as many people do good for others because they see it as the right thing to do, but don’t seek recognition.

Locally, yes the new statue for Emily Davidson is welcome, but when the Morpeth Museum is open in the future the tribute to the strong and determined local women will be obvious.

I find it difficult to get enthusiastic about the county council winning funding for a link road from the Cottingwood Common bypass, which will both open up the possibility of accessing King Edward VI School from the north and increase the likelihood of further new housing in the area.

When the bypass was first talked about it was highlighted as a major plus.

House-builders can’t just plan their building over three to five years, they have to think in the longer term.

Hopefully, at some time the county council will issue a clear strategy for where it sees developments at the different sides of the town.

As ever, people living in Morpeth know why they like living here, certainly estate agents know why people want to move here. Both sides wouldn’t want the positives of living here to be affected by a lack of vision.

Recently, I was talking to two people whose children had been seriously affected by so-called ‘cyber bullying’.

Many children establish an online presence from an early age, just as they become glued to their mobile phone/devices from a similar age.

Both schools and parents have important roles in keeping children safe online as both bullies and the bullied need help in different ways.

That means some interesting conversations for schools and parents to have about how to increase their awareness of the activities of the young in their virtual life.

Judging by the experience of the two people I talked to, there’s still more work to be done in this area.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth