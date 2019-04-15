Visits enjoyed by old and young

A first school in Morpeth has celebrated the special relationship that can be fostered between the elderly and the very young with two special visits this Easter.

Children from the reception and nursery classes at Abbeyfields School in Kirkhill, which is part of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, delighted the residents of both the St Christophers House and Renwick House local sheltered accommodation schemes.

They featured singing and an Easter bonnet parade.

Headteacher Sandra Ford said: “Learning to communicate with a range of people is essential for children. We value the opportunity visits like this give our pupils to learn from adults outside school, while having fun.”

Residents also received a home-made card daffodil from the children as a reminder of their visit.

Places remain available in both reception and nursery classes at Abbeyfields School. To find out more, go to abbeyfields.the3rivers.net