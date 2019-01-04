Volunteers needed to step up and help lead health walks

Fancy helping others to put their best foot forward?

Active Northumerland is on the look-out for volunteer walk leaders to plan, lead and support weekly health walks that are to be introduced in the Ponteland area this spring.

An informal meeting is being held at 10am on Tuesday, January 15, at Ponteland Leisure Centre.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering or finding out more about the walks is encouraged to come along.

Volunteer walk leaders help people in their community to get active and healthy.

They are on hand to provide encouragement and support and help people enjoy the many benefits that regular walking brings.

Volunteers can develop their leadership skills, get to know their local area and meet lots of new people while staying fit and active themselves.

Lorraine Oliver, west Northumberland health walks co-ordinator for Active Northumberland, said:

“Leaders walk at the front, middle or back of a group – making sure everyone is safe and happy.

“You don’t need any particular experience, as we’ll give some short training, but we love our leaders to be friendly and welcoming, reliable, punctual and sensitive to the needs of others.

“The main skill we need from our volunteer walk leaders is an enthusiasm for walking and its benefits.”

Local resident Gordon Allan said: “Going for regular walks is one of the best and easiest things you can do for your physical and mental health and it is great that there are plans in place to offer regular short weekly walks in and around Ponteland.”

For more information about the health walks scheme, call Loraine Oliver on 01670 622368.