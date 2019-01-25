Wadzi becomes fifth partner at law firm

A growing Morpeth law firm has promoted one of its solicitors to partner.

Wadzi Richardson joined David Auld & Co Solicitors in 2017, after receiving her post graduate diploma in mental health law.

Ms Richardson specialises in representing clients regarding mental health matters.

She said: “The firm of David Auld & Co has a long and rich history in the field of mental health law, and I am proud to become part of this tradition.

“We are one of the few North East firms that specialise in this important area and I want to help raise awareness of mental health issues.”

Partner David Bawn said: “It is with great pride that we can announce Wadzi’s promotion. She is an acknowledged leader in her field and a fierce advocate on behalf of her clients.

“This brings the number of partners in the firm up to five.”