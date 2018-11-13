Walkers have a great day, undeterred by biting wind

MORPETH FOOTPATHS SOCIETY

On Sunday, October 28 Morpeth Footpaths Society met for a six-mile walk around Shaftoe Crags.

We started from Bolam Lake car park and headed along the north shore of the lake in dry, overcast conditions.

After a short walk along the road, the group turned left at Bolam West Houses, up past the sheep dip and on to Shaftoe Crags. A short break was taken under the cliffs at Salters Nick.

We then headed for lunch in the first shower of the day to Riper’s Chair and the Devil’s Punchbowl.

The return journey took us past East Shaftoe Hall and West Tofthill, where we encountered our second light shower, and on past Shortflatt Tower back to our starting point.

A good day was had by all, despite the biting wind.

Only two more walks remain this year. On Sunday, November 24 we are at Moldshaugh near Felton, and our pre-Christmas meal saunter, which is on Sunday, December 16 at The Badger in Ponteland.

For more details of our 2018 walking programme, visit www.morpethfootpathssociety.weebly.com