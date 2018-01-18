WATCH: Commemoration service to mark Guyzance tragedy

A poignant service of commemoration was held yesterday to mark the anniversary of the Guyzance tragedy.

The remembrance ceremony was staged by the Durham Light Infantry Association at the Guyzance memorial.

A sizeable crowd gathered at the commemoration service for the Guyzance tragedy. Picture by Jane Coltman

The tragedy happened on January 17, 1945, on the River Coquet, near to the-then Army Training Camp in Felton.

Two Duke of Wellington’s Regiment trainees, along with eight Durham Light Infantry trainees, who were taking part in a river-crossing exercise, were swept in their boat over Guyzance Weir as a result of strong currents and floods. Weighted down by their equipment, not one of these 18-year-old soldiers survived.

Members of the Light Infantry Regimental Association at the commemoration service of the Guyzance tragedy. Picture by Jane Coltman