Watch out, thunder, lightning and hail could be on the way

Take your brolly if you’re heading out this evening, the Met Office has put out a weather warning.

A yellow warning of rain has been issued for the North East, North West, most of Scotland and Northern Ireland until 9pm.

There is a possibility that thundery weather could lead to flooding, lightning and large hail stones.

Many parts will be wet and cloudy but only a few seem likely to see the heaviest downpours.

The Met Office warning says: ‘Whilst some areas may escape with a dry day, where storms do develop, torrential downpours are possible.

‘There is the potential for 20-30mm of rain to fall in an hour, and as much as 40-70mm in two to three hours. As well as heavy rain, frequent lightning and large hail are also possible.’