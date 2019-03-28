WATCH: Sad announcement at start of 2019 music festival

This year’s Wansbeck Music Festival got under way on Tuesday evening at Morpeth Methodist Church.

It will be an emotional week as the committee has confirmed this will be the final festival that it will be organising.

Picture by Jane Coltman.

The festival gives young people and adults an opportunity to showcase their talents and provides a platform to present their musical skills.

As well as the Morpeth church, sessions are taking place at Newbiggin Sports and Community Centre and King Edward VI School in Morpeth on Sunday morning and afternoon.

A closing concert will be held on Sunday evening at St George’s United Reformed Church, Morpeth.

Pictured at the 2019 launch are adjudicator Eileen Field, chairman Hazel Gowdy, Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard, Mayoress Anne Guy and entrants Eric Cheng, Abigail Craik and Jason Sunil.