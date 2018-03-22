Water initiative to reduce waste

Award-winning My Pet HQ in Morpeth has become the first Northumberland business to join Northumbrian Water’s Refill Durham and North East initiative.

Residents and visitors can now refill their water bottle for free at the store in Oldgate.

The national Refill scheme by the water industry aims to reduce the use of plastic bottles and, in turn, plastic waste, while offering better access to high-quality drinking water.

Caroline Coppen, one of the owners of My Pet HQ, said that since the business had its Refill station installed, the initiative has received great feedback from local residents.

Diane Coppen, co-owner of My Pet HQ, added: “We recognise that as a business, we have a responsibility to help people tackle the problem of plastic waste and sustainability is something that’s always been at the heart of our brand.

“I hope that we can encourage more businesses in Morpeth to follow our lead.”