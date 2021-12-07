Storm Arwen damage in Northumberland.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Storm Barra, with high winds and heavy rain expected across the region for Tuesday into Wednesday, and possible snowfalls in Northumberland.

While Northern Powergrid works to restore those homes still without power, welfare checks continue, with council staff joined by the military, fire and rescue teams and voluntary agencies calling at around 3,800 homes over the last three days.

Rick O’ Farrell, interim executive director regeneration from Northumberland County Council said: “A multi-agency emergency response team is on stand-by to deal quickly with any issues this next storm may bring.

“The Met Office is advising people not to drive unless really necessary and if you do, to reduce your speed to suit the weather conditions, especially on exposed routes.

“If you can, please stay at home later today and stay safe. While the winds will not be as severe as last Friday, they will still be very strong.

“There are lots of unstable trees still around and further high winds could dislodge branches or even blow over those which were weakened by Storm Arwen. In built up areas there are also lots of loose roof slates which could be dislodged further.”

Northern Powergrid is continuing its major restoration efforts after Storm Arwen devastated part of its electricity network.

The company’s website will be available for customers to get updates and report a power cut and it has teams available 24/7 by calling 105.

For concerns about vulnerable residents or safeguarding issues call: Onecall 01670 536400.

