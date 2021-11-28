North East continues to feel the impact of Storm Arwen as clean-up operations continue

Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which first arrived in the region on Friday, November 26.

Work is continuing across the North East to clear debris and repair damage caused, while some homes in the region are still without power as a result of the extreme weather.

Northern Powergrid is working to restore supply to those affected, with teams continuing to work through hundreds of incidents as of Sunday afternoon (November 28).

Storm Arwen caused disruption across the region.

Meanwhile, after a freezing kick-off to Sunday, the Met Office is also expecting a frosty start for the region on Monday with wintry showers – but there will be less wind and hopefully some sunny spells too.